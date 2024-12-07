Ukraine received the second batch of F-16s from Denmark

The second batch of F-16 aircraft from Denmark has already arrived in Ukraine.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president thanked Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and all the people of the allied countries for their support.

"The first batch of planes provided by the Danes are already shooting down Russian missiles and rescuing our people and our infrastructure. Now our air shield is additionally strengthened," Zelensky says.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.