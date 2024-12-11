The US State Department has approved a $266 million package of F-16 maintenance services for Ukraine

The US State Department has decided to sell F-16 fighter jet maintenance services to Ukraine for a total of $266.4 million.

This is stated on the website of the Agency for Security Cooperation of the US Ministry of Defense.

The document states that Ukraine has requested the necessary services and equipment to support the operation of the F-16. Among them, in particular:

joint mission planning system (JMPS);

key loading devices AN/PYQ-10 (SKL);

some modifications and technical support;

engine component improvement program (CIP);

spare parts for aircraft and their engines;

support for repair, restoration of equipment, consumables and accessories;

software, weapons software support hardware, and classified and unclassified software and delivery support;

personnel training and training equipment;

technical and logistics services of the US government and contractors and other related logistics elements.

The main contractors are Sabena (Charleroi, Belgium), Lockheed Martin Aeronautics (Fort Worth, Texas, USA), Pratt and Whitney (East Hartford, Connecticut, USA).

