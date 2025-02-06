Ukraine received the first French Mirage 2000 fighters on February 6. Their exact number is not yet known.

This was reported by French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu.

"With Ukrainian pilots on board, who have undergone several months of training in France, they [the planes] will now help protect the skies over Ukraine," the head of the agency wrote in X.

President Emmanuel Macron announced the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the training of 4 500 Ukrainian military personnel on June 6, 2024. Paris planned to complete the training of pilots by the end of 2024.

The French Air Force fleet consists of 195 fighters (96 Rafale and 99 Mirage 2000 series 5, C and D). The French Navy has another 40 aircraft. The French Air Force is decommissioning the Mirage and replacing them with Rafale aircraft.

In October 2024, it became known that Paris would transfer fighters to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. At that time, Lecornu added that the planes would be equipped with new equipment, in particular, protection against electronic warfare.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.