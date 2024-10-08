France will deliver Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine in the first months of next year.

This was reported by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

According to him, the delivery of the aircraft was planned for the first quarter of 2025. Fighters are equipped with new equipment, in particular, protection against radio-electronic warfare.

Currently, Ukrainian pilots and mechanics are being trained to use and maintain the Mirage.

Ukraine needs fighter jets, in particular to repel Russian air attacks.

French President Emmanuel Macron informed about the transfer of Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets to Ukraine and the training of 4 500 Ukrainian soldiers on June 6. The number of planes is unknown. Paris plans to complete their studies by the end of 2024.

The fleet of the French Air Force has 195 fighters (96 Rafale and 99 Mirage 2000 series 5, C and D). The French Navy also has 40 aircraft. The French Air Force is now decommissioning the Mirage and replacing them with Rafale aircraft.

France considered the possibility of transferring Mirage fighters to Ukraine as early as March 2023.

