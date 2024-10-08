News

France will deliver Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine

Oleksandra Amru
France will deliver Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine in the first months of next year.

This was reported by French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

According to him, the delivery of the aircraft was planned for the first quarter of 2025. Fighters are equipped with new equipment, in particular, protection against radio-electronic warfare.

Currently, Ukrainian pilots and mechanics are being trained to use and maintain the Mirage.

Ukraine needs fighter jets, in particular to repel Russian air attacks.

