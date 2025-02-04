Reuters: Trump administration briefly suspended arms supplies to Ukraine, but then resumed them

The administration of the US President Donald Trump briefly suspended arms supplies to Ukraine, but resumed them in early February.

Reuters reports this, citing several informed sources.

According to the agency, the deliveries resumed on February 1-2, after the White House rejected the idea of completely cutting off military aid to Ukraine. The arms deliveries were suspended allegedly due to discussions of the new US administrationʼs policy towards Ukraine.

According to a Reuters source, there are currently differing opinions within the Trump administration about the level of military support needed for Ukraine. It is not yet clear whether the White House will officially recognize the pause in arms supplies and their subsequent resumption.

In the final months of his presidency, Joe Biden approved more than a billion dollars in aid packages for Ukraine. The United States has not announced any military aid to Ukraine since Donald Trump took office. But supplies promised during Bidenʼs tenure have been delayed for months, with supplies delayed.

The pause in aid is the first sign of intense debate within the Trump administration, Reuters notes. A halt to US arms shipments would negatively impact the war and put Kyiv at a disadvantage.

Trumpʼs plans for war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day”. However, after being elected president, his narratives changed. The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal writes that he instructed special envoy Keith Kellogg to end the war in Ukraine in 100 days.

Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. In September 2024, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

The new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that under Donald Trumpʼs presidency, ending the Russia-Ukraine war will be the official policy of the United States. And Trump himself, two days after his inauguration, called on Putin to end the war or face heavy taxes and sanctions.

According to Zelensky, he is impressed by Trumpʼs tactics for ending the war in Ukraine. However, he stressed that Trump and Putinʼs negotiations about a war without Ukraine are dangerous for everyone.

