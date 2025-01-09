The US allocates $500 million in aid to Ukraine. This is the latest package from the Biden Administration

The US has announced a new $500 million aid package for Ukraine.

This was stated by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a meeting in the “Ramstein” format.

The package will include shells, missiles for air defense and air-to-ground, as well as equipment for Ukrainian F-16 fighters.

“Here at ʼRamsteinʼ, I am committed to doing everything I can to help Ukraine live in freedom and security. Together, our work must continue. Here is a fundamental truth: Ukraine’s struggle matters to all of us,” Austin said.

This is the latest package from the administration of incumbent President Joe Biden. Donald Trump will become president of the United States on January 20.

Meanwhile, about $3.8 billion in the PDA program will remain unused, despite the White Houseʼs promise to spend the entire amount by the end of Bidenʼs term. These funds will be transferred to Donald Trump after his inauguration.

After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Joe Bidenʼs administration sent arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to use up the remaining money from the nearly $61 billion aid package before the end of the current presidentʼs term.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.