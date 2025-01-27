MP Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs preventive measure was re-elected

The Dnipro District Court re-elected the preventive measure for Peopleʼs Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko — two months of 24-hour house arrest.

This is reported by Suspilne.

Tyshchenko himself was present at the hearing via video link. Another defendant, former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, also arrived at the court. Both are accused of unlawfully depriving a person of their liberty — former military man Dmytro Mazokha.

Tyshchenkoʼs 24-hour house arrest measure expired on December 23. At the end of December, the MP failed to appear in court, allegedly due to illness.

On January 6, the court reconvened to re-elect the MP as a preventive measure. However, his lawyer requested the judge to be removed. The motion was upheld, and the hearing was postponed. On January 8, Mykola Tyshchenko was already seen at a session of the Verkhovna Rada.

What preceded

On June 20, 2024, a video of a clash in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the entourage of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko beat and twisted the serviceman Dmytro "Son" Mazokha (Pavlov) while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Mazokha argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Mazokha and his friends asked Tyshchenko who these armed people without identification marks were walking with MP.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, “police officers were attacked”. He posted a video showing a police officer surrounded by his men talking to Mazokha and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that “a friend of one of the organizers of the fraudulent bot farms” hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown individuals in camouflage beat a 33-year-old man and illegally detained him. They opened two criminal proceedings there — for intentional minor bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty.

It later turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the metropolitan police. He was fired.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty, and in the evening he was placed under house arrest.

Another person involved in the fight was charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it was, but it is likely one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, police detained one of Mazokhaʼs attackers.

