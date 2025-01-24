Orban named conditions for extending sanctions against Russia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to block the extension of European Union sanctions against Russia if Ukraine does not resume Russian gas transit and provide guarantees regarding oil supplies.

He stated this on the air of Hungarian Radio Kossuth.

Orban believes that the continuation of Russian gas transit is in the interest of all of Europe, so it is necessary to take into account not only Ukraineʼs position.

"If Ukraine wants help, for example, with sanctions against Russia, then please let them restart gas transit and allow the countries of Central Europe, including Hungary, to receive the gas we need," Orban said.

Hungary receives gas via the TurkStream pipeline and is not dependent on the Ukrainian route, but Orban says the suspension of Russian gas transit has led to an increase in fuel prices in the country. And sanctions against Russia have allegedly already cost Hungary €19 billion, so they need to be reviewed.

Orban also demands guarantees that Ukraine will not attack the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Hungary will receive gas. He considers this a security threat.

EU sanctions against Russia expire on January 31, and their extension requires unanimous approval from all 27 member states. Hungary has already blocked their extension in talks in Brussels, citing a threat to energy security, Bloomberg reports. Now the discussion will be taken to the level of EU foreign ministers.

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

EU countries are starting to look for alternative sources of energy, one of which is Azerbaijan. Russia stated that it was ready to continue supplying gas through Ukraine, but due to the war, Ukraine refused to participate in negotiations with Russia on gas exports through its territories.

