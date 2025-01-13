Moscow stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged the Turkish Stream, through which Hungary receives Russian gas

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the Ukrainian military attacked the infrastructure of the TurkStream gas pipeline with drones.

This is reported by the Hungarian media outlet Index.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on January 11, drones were allegedly directed at the Russkaya station in the Krasnodar Territory, which supplies raw materials via the TurkStream gas pipeline, bypassing Ukraine — including Hungary. The station is located in the village of Gai-Kodzor.

The wreckage of the UAV damaged the stationʼs premises and equipment, writes the Meduza media outlet, which has already been repaired. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there were no casualties, and all the drones were supposedly destroyed.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that any actions that threaten the security of energy supply will be considered an attack on the countryʼs sovereignty.

The Turkish Stream runs along the bottom of the Black Sea, bypassing Ukraine, and transports gas to Turkey and from there to several European countries. Currently, this pipeline, which enters the European Union through the Hungarian-Serbian border, is the only one that can supply Russian gas.

Ukraine has stopped the transit of Russian gas since January 1, 2025. The day before, Hungary and Bulgaria agreed on the transit of Russian raw materials, despite the US sanctions.

