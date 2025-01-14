Moldovan President Maia Sandu confirmed that the leader of unrecognized Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky traveled to Moscow to negotiate gas supplies.

This is reported by the Moldovan media outlet Newsmaker.

"I know about Krasnoselskyʼs visit to Moscow. This is further proof that Chisinau does not interfere with the search for a solution," Sandu said.

She added that the Moldovan government wants people on the left bank of the Dniester to have electricity, heating, and water as soon as possible. Therefore, if this visit solves the problem, "let it be solved".

Earlier, information appeared in Telegram channels that Krasnoselsky had traveled to Russia to discuss gas supplies to the Transnistrian region.

Former Moldovan Energy Minister Victor Parlikov believes that the Kremlin will soon resume gas supplies to the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic. In his opinion, this will happen before the coal reserves on which the Moldovan DRES operates are exhausted.

Viktor Parlikov is convinced that Transnistria is creating a spectacle of a humanitarian crisis, so that later in the information field they can shift the responsibility for it to Chisinau or Kyiv, and later "Russia the Savior" will appear and provide free gas. In this way, Moscow wants to influence the parliamentary elections in Moldova — they say, friendship with the Russian Federation is supposedly more profitable than the European vector.

What happened in Transnistria?

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which several EU states and the unrecognized Transnistria continued to receive.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations".

In Transnistria, the supply of heat and hot water to residential buildings has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. Industrial enterprises have suspended work, and since January 3, fanned power outages have been introduced.

The Transnistrian Republic of Moldova has refused to help Moldova purchase gas on European markets — they are waiting for the Russian “Gazprom” to resume supplies.

