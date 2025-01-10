Tyshchenko once again failed to appear in court — his defense says the MP was at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada

On January 10, MP Mykola Tyshchenko again failed to appear at a court hearing in the case of the illegal imprisonment of a former military man in Dnipro.

This is reported by Suspilne and Radio Liberty.

Tyshchenkoʼs lawyer explained that his client is in a parliamentary session and that is why he cannot come. The MP also did not connect online, as he did before.

Instead, the victim, former soldier of the Kraken special forces unit of the State Security Service Dmytro Mazokha and former police officer Bohdan Pysarenko, who, together with Tyshchenko, is accused of illegally detaining Mazokha, were present in the hall.

It is known that Tyshchenkoʼs preventive measure of 24-hour house arrest expired on December 23. At the end of December, the deputy did not appear in court, allegedly due to illness.

On January 6, the court reconvened to re-elect the MPʼs preventive measure. However, his lawyer requested the judgeʼs recusal. The motion was upheld, and the hearing was postponed to January 10. On January 8, Mykola Tyshchenko was already seen at a session of the Verkhovna Rada.

What preceded

On June 20, 2024, a video of a clash in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from the entourage of the MP Mykola Tyshchenko beat and twisted serviceman Dmytro "Son" Pavlov while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Pavlov argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Pavlov and his friends asked Tyshchenko who these armed people without insignia were walking with the MP.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, “police officers were attacked.” He posted a video showing a police officer surrounded by his men talking to Pavlov and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that “a friend of one of the organizers of the fraudulent bot farms” hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown individuals in camouflage beat a 33-year-old man and illegally detained him. They opened two criminal proceedings there — for intentional minor bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty.

It later turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the metropolitan police. He was fired.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty, and in the evening he was placed under house arrest.

Another person involved in the clash was reported on suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it was, but it is likely one of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguards. On the same day, police detained one of Pavlovʼs attackers.

