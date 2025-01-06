Taiwan accuses China of damaging undersea cable with its ship

Taiwan accuses China of damaging an undersea communications cable with a Chinese ship. Taiwan has already asked South Korea for help in investigating the incident.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

Taiwanese telecommunications operator Chunghwa Telecom and the coast guard say the cargo ship Shunxing39 likely damaged a communications cable on the islandʼs northern coast on the morning of January 3.

And although the ship flies the flag of Cameroon, it belongs to a Chinese company. Its owner is Chinese citizen Guo Wenjie.

The connection was quickly restored, with the damaged cable being rerouted to other lines, operator Chunghwa Telecom said. But Taiwan is concerned that China could secretly disrupt external communications in a possible attempt to annex the country.