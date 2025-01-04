In Transnistria, the duration of power outages has increased sharply — there will be no power for 4 hours

The unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR) has published new schedules of power outages, which are becoming longer and longer.

This was reported by the leader of PMR Vadim Krasnoselsky.

On Saturday, January 4, subscribers will be disconnected for three hours, and on Sunday, January 5, for four hours. This will affect Tiraspol, Bender, Rybnytsia, Kamianka and a number of villages. At the same time, on Friday, January 3, when the fan outages just began, the electricity was turned off for only an hour.

"The first launch of the fan mechanism the day before was a test. It confirmed that pauses for an hour are not enough for the security of the power supply system. Production does not cover the sharp increase in consumption," Krasnoselsky explained.

On Sunday, the outages in Transnistria will begin at 8 a.m. The regions in the first phase will be without electricity from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the second phase from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the third phase from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the fourth phase from 8 p.m. to midnight.

What happened in Transnistria?

From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas, which continued to be received by several European Union states and the unrecognized Transnistria.

At the same time, Moldova did not agree to Russiaʼs demands to continue supplying gas to Transnistria via an alternative route through the Balkans. Therefore, on December 28, 2024, “Gazprom” officially announced that it would stop supplying gas to Transnistria from January due to "non-fulfillment of payment obligations."

Currently, heat and hot water supply to residential buildings in Transnistria has been cut off. In high-rise buildings, gas is available only for cooking. It is supplied from reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the pressure in the network drops to a critical level. There are no outages in hospitals and social institutions yet.

Industrial enterprises also suspended operations on January 2 due to a shortage of energy resources. On January 3, they introduced widespread power outages due to excessive energy consumption.

The Transnistrian Republic of Moldova has refused to help Moldova purchase gas on European markets — they are waiting for the Russian “Gazprom” to resume supplies.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.