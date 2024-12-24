The Economist: Ukraine is developing a new Trembita missile. A more powerful version could potentially reach Moscow

Ukraine is developing a new Trembita missile. They are also working on a more powerful version to reach Moscow.

The Economist writes about this with reference to the Ukrainian military.

The standard version of the Trembita has a speed of 400 km/h and a range of 200 km. The serial production of these missiles is planned to be launched after the final field tests, the publication writes, without specifying exact dates.

At the same time, a senior security official says the country is at least a year away from producing missiles in the quantity, range, and capabilities that would seriously threaten Russia.

The cost of one "Trembita" with a warhead weighing 20-30 kg is $15 thousand, if only in the form of a decoy, then $3 thousand.

Cost could be a decisive factor in Ukrainian operations to exhaust the enemyʼs air defenses, Sergei Biryukov, who heads a brigade of volunteer engineers, told the newspaper.

The Trembita engine is a modern remake of the $200 Pulsejet, first used in the German V-1 bomb in 1944. A gray rectangular housing hangs below the engine, which conceals the missileʼs guidance system and warhead.

The Economist writes that Trembita was developed in just a year and a half — this is considered a short time for designing new weapons.

The publication notes: it is unknown how long Ukraine can count on large-scale foreign military assistance. Therefore, "Trembita" is one of several missile projects of the country, with which Ukraine hopes to revive the domestic industry.

“About half a dozen new missile and missile-unmanned crossovers are ready to fly,” writes The Economist.

Missile production in Ukraine

On December 10, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the testing of a new domestically produced missile, "Ruta." According to him, the "Palyanytsya" missile has entered mass production.

The first combat applications of the Peklo drone missile were successful — The Ukrainian Defense Forces received the first batch of new Ukrainian weapons. They have a speed of up to 700 km/h and a range of 700 kilometers. There have already been five successful applications of these drone missiles.

Ukraine has also increased the mass production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles. They have been improved to hit targets at longer distances.

The R-360 missile, weighing 870 kg, has a warhead weighing 150 kg. The launch range is up to 280 km. The speed of the missile reaches about 900 km/h, and the flight altitude above the crest of the waves is from 3 to 10 meters.

With this type of missile, the Ukrainian military used Neptune missiles to hit the Russian cruiser Moskva of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on April 13, 2022.