On the Armed Forces Day, December 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine received the first batch of new Ukrainian weapons — "Peklo" drone missiles.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. And the details of the meeting are provided by the correspondent of Ukrinform.

This is the first series of Ukrainian-made rocket drones, which were handed over to the army and put into serial production.

This newly developed Ukrainian missile drone has a speed of up to 700 kilometers per hour and a range of 700 kilometers. There have already been five successful applications of "Peklo" drone missiles.

In terms of efficiency, "Peklo" are not inferior to certain types of Russian cruise missiles, but at the same time, their production is much cheaper.

Other characteristics of the weapon are not disclosed for security reasons.

