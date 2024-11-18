Ukraine increased production of Neptune cruise missiles

Ukraine increased serial production of R-360 Neptune cruise missiles. They were improved to hit targets at longer distances.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov.

Umerov emphasized that the first 100 rockets were produced during the year, and production is being increased. In addition, they are developing new drone missiles, in particular "Palyanytsa". In this direction, they also work with international partners.

The R-360 missile weighing 870 kg has a warhead weighing 150 kg. The launch range is up to 280 km. The speed of the rocket reaches about 900 km/h, and the flight height above the crest of the waves is from 3 to 10 m.

In May 2019, "Neptun" passed fire tests. In November of the same year, Ukraine conducted test firings of the Neptune missile with a radius of up to 280 km. In April, "Neptun" hit all the targets in the Black Sea during the tests. And flight tests of the Neptune rocket took place in April 2020.

On April 13, 2022, the Ukrainian military hit the Russian cruiser Moskva of the Black Sea Fleet with Neptune missiles. This is exactly the ship that was "sent" by the Ukrainian defenders of Zmiiny Island.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.