Zelensky spoke about the successful tests of the new Ukrainian missile “Ruta”

On December 10, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the testing of the new missile of domestic production "Ruta".

This was discussed in his speech at the presentation of the 2024 Boris Paton National Prize of Ukraine.

"The ʼPalyanytsiaʼ missile went into serial production. The "Peklo" missile-drone successfully passed its first combat applications. The other day we handed over the first batch to our Defense Forces. Successful tests of the new ʼRutaʼ missile are underway. The long-range ʼNeptuneʼ will soon become a terrifying reality for the occupiers," says the president.

In addition, Zelensky said that Ukraine needs 10-12 more Patriot air defense systems. He is convinced that if the sky over Ukraine is protected, no Russian weapons will hit civilian infrastructure.

"The main security guarantees for us, if we are not talking about strategy, but about tactics, about what will save the lives of Ukrainians, are air defense systems. Everyone understands that 10-12 additional Patriot systems for Ukraine will provide us with life and make the war meaningless for Putin," says the president.

It is known that on Armed Forces Day, December 6, the Defense Forces of Ukraine received the first batch of new Ukrainian weapons — "Peklo" missile drones. They have a speed of up to 700 kilometers per hour and a range of 700 kilometers. There are already five successful applications of these drone missiles.

