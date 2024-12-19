Parliament approved the liquidation of MSEC

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the second reading the draft law on the elimination of the outdated system of medical and social expertise commission (MSEC).

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of parliament from the “Voice” party.

259 MPs voted for document No. 12178. The draft law provides for the creation of a new digitalized system — the functions of MSEC will be performed by expert commissions formed in cluster and supracluster hospitals. And instead of the concept of "medical and social expertise", the term "assessment of everyday human functioning" will appear.

The Ministry of Health explained what else the draft bill No. 12178 changes:

there will be no need for medical advisory commissions: treating physicians will be able to refer for evaluation, and military personnel will be referred by the military medical commission doctors based on clear criteria using an electronic system;

The person will be able to involve their authorized representative in the assessment process, for example, a doctor who will be able to explain the patientʼs case;

determine which doctors are authorized to conduct assessments and which are not;

will introduce mechanisms for appealing the decisions of such teams.

The new system will be financed through the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU).

What preceded

At the end of October 2024, the Ministry of Health informed that the central MSEC would be liquidated by the end of the year. This decision was preceded by the exposure of the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men.

Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on improving the medical and social expert commission. What it provides for — read here. It became known that the current heads of MSEC will not be allowed to hold positions in the updated system of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work in MSEC will be able to apply for work in the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only on condition of conducting medical practice.

