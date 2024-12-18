16 children have died from mines and explosives since the start of the Great War

Since the start of the full-scale war, 16 children have been killed and 88 others injured by mines and explosive devices.

This was announced following the meeting of the Working Group on Risk Communication on Mines and Explosive Remnants of War in 2024.

A total of 1,087 people have been injured in accidents involving mines and explosive remnants of war since February 24, 2022. Of these, 275 have died and 622 have been injured. The majority are men. 27 women have died and another 59 have been injured.

The highest number of incidents was in 2023 — 401, while in the first year of the great war there were 204, and this year 149 cases were recorded.

The largest number of people were affected in the Kharkiv region — 265.

According to the United Nations Development Program estimates, in 2023, demining work in Ukraine will cost $35.7 million. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, almost 174 thousand square kilometers of Ukraine are littered with explosives, and the mined fertile lands of the country could feed 80 million people. In the period 2022-2027, the amount of commitments from Ukraineʼs partner countries exceeds $850 million — this is money allocated for projects in the field of humanitarian demining.

In total, 30% of Ukraineʼs territory is contaminated with Russian mines. Earlier, the head of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhy, stated that it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine — these are the approximate calculations of sappers.

