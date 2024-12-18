Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 155mm artillery projectile modules

The German concern Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with 155-mm artillery projectile modules. The company and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense have signed a corresponding agreement.

This is stated on the Rheinmetall website.

At the end of 2024, Ukraine had already ordered several tens of thousands of 155-mm projectile modules of various types for almost €9 million. They are scheduled to be delivered in January 2025.

Artillery projectile modules

A modular propellant charge is like gunpowder, meaning you can combine several pieces of gunpowder to change the force of the shot. Depending on how many pieces you use, the projectile will fly farther or closer.

This is a relatively new technology that significantly speeds up and facilitates the work of artillery units. To fire a cannon, in addition to the projectile — the warhead — a propelling charge is required, that is, a certain volume of gunpowder. But shooting at different distances requires different charges that are not interchangeable. The Rheinmetall system makes charges universal — that is, to change the firing distance, artillerymen do not need to look for another charge, they just add or subtract the required number of modules.

Rheinmetall is one of the largest manufacturers of military equipment and weapons in Germany and Europe. The company plans to open a production facility in Ukraine for armoured vehicles, including tanks, ammunition and air defence systems. According to Agence France Press, Rheinmetall wants to build at least four plants in Ukraine.

Ukroboronprom and Rheinmetall have already created a joint venture to service and repair Western equipment transferred to Kyiv. It is expected that the first plants will produce Fuchs APCs and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles.

In July 2024, the concern officially received an order from the Ukrainian government for the construction of an ammunition plant. There, they plan to produce, in particular, 155 mm artillery shells.

