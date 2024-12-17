15 billion hryvnias will be redistributed to the “eRecovery” program for displaced people

UAH 15 billion will be redistributed to the state program "eRecovery" for internally displaced persons (IDP).

President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about this during a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

"This will be approximately 10 thousand households, at least 30 thousand people. The government will consider where to get additional funds," the president said.

IDPs who lost their homes due to the Russian aggression will receive certificates for the purchase of housing.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk noted that this year more than UAH 10 billion was allocated for veteran families.

Today, more than 10% of the housing stock has been destroyed or damaged. Almost 2 million families have been left homeless, and more than 4.6 million Ukrainians have become IDPs.

In addition to implementing the “eRecovery” program, next year the Ministry of Development and Infrastructure will launch a pilot project to develop social housing, which at the first stage will be able to provide housing for at least 50 000 Ukrainians.

Currently, the “eRecovery” program is operating in Ukraine to receive compensation for destroyed or damaged housing. On August 1, 2023, “Diia” started accepting relevant applications. In October 2023, Ukrainians who restored housing at their own expense became eligible for compensation under the “eRecovery” service. The “eRecovery” service is also now available to people with shared housing.

From December 2023, Ukrainians with housing certificates for compensation for destroyed property can apply for a reservation of money to buy new housing — a house or apartment. The exchange of a housing certificate for housing is already available on the single portal of state services "Diia".

The "eRecovery" housing certificate can now be used to partially or fully cover the first installment of a preferential mortgage under the "eHome" program.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.