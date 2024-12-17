The head of the Mariupol MSEC was suspected of extorting a bribe for establishing disability

In the Khmelnytskyi region, the head of the Mariupol MSEC was reported to be suspected of extorting money for establishing disability.

This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Prosecutorʼs Office.

This MSEC is temporarily stationed in Khmelnytskyi and makes decisions on establishing disability groups for internally displaced persons from the Donetsk region and other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspect demanded $5 000 from the man for a positive "resolution" of the issue regarding the establishment of the III disability group.

The woman was detained while receiving this amount of money. More than $20 000 was found in her home.

The doctor was charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (bribery). The issue of choosing a preventive measure and removing her from her position is being decided.

What preceded

On October 23, the Ministry of Health announced that the central MSEC would be liquidated by the end of the year. This decision was preceded by a scandal with the head of the Khmelnytsky regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegally enriching herself by millions of hryvnias in a case involving the illegal registration of disability for men. During searches, millions of dollars in cash were found in her possession, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting disability group 51 to an official of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin resigned.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on improving the medical and social expert commission. What it provides for — read here. In addition, it became known that the current heads of MSEC will not be allowed to hold positions in the updated system of medical commissions. However, other doctors who currently work in MSEC will be able to apply for work in the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only on condition of conducting medical practice.

