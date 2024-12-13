News

HIMARS ammunition, drones and Javelin. The US has allocated a new $500 million aid package to Ukraine

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The US will transfer a new package of weapons and equipment worth $500 million to Ukraine.

This is stated on the State Department website.

The package is provided as part of the Pentagonʼs stockpile reduction program and includes:

  • ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);
  • ammunition for HIMARS;
  • 155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;
  • high-velocity anti-radar missiles (HARM);
  • unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS);
  • mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles;
  • High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);
  • light tactical vehicles;
  • chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • TOW missiles;
  • ammunition for small arms;
  • grenades and training equipment; equipment and ammunition for demolitions;
  • spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and vehicles.

"The United States and more than 50 countries around the world have joined forces to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend against Russian aggression," the State Department emphasized.

