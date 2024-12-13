HIMARS ammunition, drones and Javelin. The US has allocated a new $500 million aid package to Ukraine

The US will transfer a new package of weapons and equipment worth $500 million to Ukraine.

This is stated on the State Department website.

The package is provided as part of the Pentagonʼs stockpile reduction program and includes:

ammunition to counter unmanned aerial systems (c-UAS);

ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm artillery ammunition;

high-velocity anti-radar missiles (HARM);

unmanned aerial vehicles (UAS);

mine-resistant, ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles;

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV);

light tactical vehicles;

chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

TOW missiles;

ammunition for small arms;

grenades and training equipment; equipment and ammunition for demolitions;

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training and vehicles.

"The United States and more than 50 countries around the world have joined forces to provide Ukraine with the capabilities it needs to defend against Russian aggression," the State Department emphasized.

Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh reported on November 15 that the United States plans to send arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to use up the remaining money before the end of the term of incumbent President Joe Biden.

The previous US aid package of $988 million was allocated on December 8.

In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill has been in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine is set to run out at the end of 2023. What exactly was the money from this package spent on? See Babelʼs infographic. This is the money that is still being spent today.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.