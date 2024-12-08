The USA declared about a new $988 million aid package for Ukraine

The USA declared about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $988 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Pentagon.

The package includes:

ammunition for HIMARS;

unmanned aerial systems (UAS);

equipment, components and spare parts for maintenance and repair of military equipment.

Funds are allocated within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This is the 22nd USAI package from the Joe Biden administration.

