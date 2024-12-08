The USA declared about a new $988 million aid package for Ukraine

The USA declared about a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $988 million.
This was reported by the press service of the Pentagon.
The package includes:
- ammunition for HIMARS;
- unmanned aerial systems (UAS);
- equipment, components and spare parts for maintenance and repair of military equipment.
Funds are allocated within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This is the 22nd USAI package from the Joe Biden administration.
- On November 15, Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh reported that the US plans to send arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to have time to use the rest of the money before the end of the current President Joe Bidenʼs term.
- The previous US aid package in the amount of $725 million was allocated on December 2.
- In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill languished in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. See exactly what the money from this package went to in Babelʼs infographic. It is this money that is still being spent.
