The Special Service of Georgia warns of “intensification of protests” before the presidential elections — up to human casualties

The State Security Service (SSS) of Georgia said that "destructive forces" are planning to resort to provocations at rallies on the eve of December 14. Presidential elections will be held on this day.

This is reported by NewsGeorgia.

According to the special service, the "organizers of destructive activities" allegedly seek to exacerbate the situation as much as possible. For this, it is claimed, two or three people should die at the protests. The provocations may begin as early as December 10 and last until December 12-13, the Security Service says.

The agency blames these events on local activists who are allegedly coordinated by the special services of foreign countries.

"The plan is being worked out according to scenarios typical of "color revolutions", which include various ritual scenes and gradual destruction, which culminate in the killing of the civilian population in order to escalate events," the intelligence service said in a statement.

In confirmation, they said that people in masks damaged surveillance cameras in the protest zone. This was done in order to complicate the identification of criminals, the Security Service assures. They also put forward the version that the attack on journalists during rallies was also the plan of their organizers. The special services did not explain why the police did not help the media at that time.