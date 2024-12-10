The Special Service of Georgia warns of “intensification of protests” before the presidential elections — up to human casualties

The State Security Service (SSS) of Georgia said that "destructive forces" are planning to resort to provocations at rallies on the eve of December 14. Presidential elections will be held on this day.
This is reported by NewsGeorgia.
According to the special service, the "organizers of destructive activities" allegedly seek to exacerbate the situation as much as possible. For this, it is claimed, two or three people should die at the protests. The provocations may begin as early as December 10 and last until December 12-13, the Security Service says.
The agency blames these events on local activists who are allegedly coordinated by the special services of foreign countries.
"The plan is being worked out according to scenarios typical of "color revolutions", which include various ritual scenes and gradual destruction, which culminate in the killing of the civilian population in order to escalate events," the intelligence service said in a statement.
In confirmation, they said that people in masks damaged surveillance cameras in the protest zone. This was done in order to complicate the identification of criminals, the Security Service assures. They also put forward the version that the attack on journalists during rallies was also the plan of their organizers. The special services did not explain why the police did not help the media at that time.
President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili reacted to the statement of the State Security Service of the country. She equated it with the psychological terror of citizens.
"SSSʼs statement should be considered as a violation of human rights. This is a scrolling of some scenarios at a time when peaceful protests are taking place in the streets. Last night [December 9] it was clear that when there are no [people committing violence], the protests are very peaceful," Zurabishvili says.
- During the protests that began in different cities of Georgia after the government abandoned negotiations on joining the EU, 402 people were detained. The protests have been going on for more than 10 days.
What preceded
Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream—Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party has the right to form the government alone. The European Parliament did not recognize the election results.
Four more pro-Western opposition parties broke the 5% barrier. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.
On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia, Iraklii Kobakhidze, announced that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, large-scale protests began in the country, which were dispersed by security forces using water cannons and tear gas.
