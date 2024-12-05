The US House of Representatives rejected Bidenʼs request for additional $24 billion in aid to Ukraine

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson rejected the request of the US President Joe Bidenʼs administration to include $24 billion in aid to Ukraine in the short-term spending bill, which Congress must pass by December 20.

This is reported by Politico.

"We have a president-elect and weʼre going to wait and follow the instructions of the new commander-in-chief on all of this, so I donʼt expect any funding for Ukraine right now," Johnson responded.

Biden submitted a request to the US Congress for assistance to Ukraine, in which it is stated that $8 billion is planned to be provided to Ukraine as additional aid, and the rest to be spent on replenishing the US arms stockpile.

The US Congress has until December 20 to fund the government and avoid a shutdown before the holidays. Some Republicans hope that by the end of the year they will reach an agreement on a spending bill that will fund the government until the end of September 2025. Johnson, meanwhile, told reporters he expects the legislation to pass in March.

By the end of Joe Bidenʼs presidency, the United States plans to transfer $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. The Biden administration is going to further increase security support to Ukraine to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, artillery and armored vehicles.

In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill languished in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. See exactly what the money from this package went to in Babelʼs infographic. It is this money that is still being spent.

