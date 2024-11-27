Current the US President Joe Biden has submitted a request to the US Congress to provide Ukraine with additional aid of $24 billion.

This is reported by Politico Pro, the New York Post reports.

Of them, $8 billion is planned to be provided to Ukraine as additional aid, and the rest will be spent on replenishing the US arms stockpile.

Some Republicans have already criticized Bidenʼs idea.

"Joe Biden just gave away $4.7 billion of your taxpayer dollars by unilaterally ʼforgivingʼ loans to Ukraine. Congress should not give him a free gift to further sabotage President Trumpʼs exit peace talks. Any funding requests by Biden should be DOA,” Sen. Mike Lee tweeted.

As for $4.7 billion, on November 20, the administration of current the US President Joe Biden submitted a statement to Congress to cancel almost $4.65 billion in debt for Ukraine.

In April of this year, the US Congress allocated $61 billion to Ukraine, of which almost $10 billion was provided as a conditional revolving loan. That is, Ukraine had to return these funds.

The law provides that from November 15, 2024, a week after the US presidential election, the current president can forgive up to 50% of this loan, while the other 50% of the loan can be forgiven on January 1, 2026 by the next president.

Currently, the USA has the opportunity to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth more than $9 billion. In particular, $7.1 billion is available under the PDA program, and another $2.2 billion is available under the USAI program, which provides for ordering weapons from manufacturers.

