By the end of Bidenʼs presidency, the United States plans to transfer aid to Ukraine in the entire amount of $61 billion

The USA plans to fully use $61 billion in funding approved by Congress by the end of Joe Bidenʼs term as president.

This was stated by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after the conclusion of the NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels, "Europeyska Pravda" [European Truth] reports.

The administration of the current US President Biden is going to further increase security support for Ukraine in order to build up Ukrainian air defense, artillery and armoured vehicles.

"We intend — this is my desire and the presidentʼs desire — to use every cent of the available funding in the amount of $61 billion," Blinken emphasized.

Blinken also noted that allies are increasing their support. In total, the United States provided Ukraine with $102 billion in aid, and other partners — $158 billion.

The Pentagon estimated that since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Administration of US President Joe Biden has allocated approximately $61.4 billion for security assistance to Ukraine.

The aid included 3 Patriot air defense batteries, 12 NASAMS, Avenger and HAWK air defense systems, hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, 31 Abrams tanks, more than 300 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 900 M113 armored personnel carriers, 20 Mi-17 helicopters and much more.

In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill languished in Congress for a long time, although the US military aid to Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. See exactly what the money from this package went to in Babelʼs infographic. It is this money that is still being spent.

