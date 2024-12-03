The wreckage of an unknown drone was found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine

In Moldova, the wreckage of an unknown drone was found in the Orgiiv district on the outskirts of the village of Podgoren. It is near the border with Ukraine.

This was reported by the police of Moldova.

Police of Moldova

The law enforcement officers have already restricted access to the place where the drone fell and are conducting a complex investigation. Special services arrived at the scene. There are no casualties.

After the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, wreckage of missiles and drones was found several times on the territory of Moldova. For example, in October, fragments of a projectile were found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine — it was probably a rocket. And already in November, Russian drones and missiles flew into the territory of Moldova during the attack on Ukraine.

On the night of December 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones. They were also shot down in the south of Ukraine, in particular in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

