The Air Defense Forces shot down 22 out of 28 Russian drones

On the night of December 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 28 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Drones were launched from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, and Millerovo.

As of 09:00, air defense forces shot down 22 enemy UAVs in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

One drone was lost in location, two left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory. Several hits on critical infrastructure facilities in Ternopil region and Rivne region were recorded.

In Ternopil, an enemy UAV hit an energy infrastructure facility. Part of the city remains without electricity, the mayor said.

The Russian Federation also attacked the energy infrastructure of the Rivne region, the head of the Regional Military Administration said. Preliminary, there were no wounded or dead. All relevant services are on site.

