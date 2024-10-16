Fragments of a projectile were found in Moldova near the border with Ukraine. It was probably a missile

On the morning of October 16, "several metal objects, most likely from a projectile", were found in the north of Moldova, four kilometers from the border with Ukraine, near the village of Lenkivtsi.

This was reported by the border police of the country.

The local publication NewsMaker writes that it is rocket debris.

The local police are already working on the spot — they are guarding the designated area and preparing assistance for the inspection teams of the Department of Technical Explosives and the Prosecutorʼs Office.

After the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, wreckage of missiles and drones was found several times on the territory of Moldova, writes NewsMaker.

Moldova is not the only country where debris from missiles and drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine was found. For example, on the territory of Romania, in particular, in the village of Plauru, the wreckage of Russian drones has already been found several times — drones used by the Russians to attack Odesa region regularly fly into the country.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.