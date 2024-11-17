Russian drones and missiles flew into the territory of Moldova during the attack on Ukraine

During the combined air attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on November 17, Russia violated the airspace of Moldova.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country Mihai Popsoi.

He noted that the airspace of Moldova was crossed by both missiles and drones that attacked the critical structure of Ukraine.

"Explosions near our border and sightings of low-flying drones over villages highlight the risks to our people due to Russiaʼs brutal war," Moldovaʼs foreign minister wrote.

This is not the first incident when the consequences of Russian air attacks on Ukraine are recorded in Moldova. One of the cases when shell fragments were found in the country was recorded on October 16. Then in the north of Moldova, 4 km from the border with Ukraine, near the village of Lenkivtsi, they found "several metal objects, most likely from a projectile." And the local publication NewsMaker wrote that it was rocket debris.

Moldova is not the only country where debris from missiles and drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine was found. For example, on the territory of Romania, in particular, in the village of Plauru, the wreckage of Russian drones has already been found several times — drones used by the Russians to attack the Odesa region regularly fly into the country.

