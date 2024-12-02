It is possible to reserve funds for the purchase of housing under the “eRecovery” program at administrative service centers

In Ukraine, the possibilities of using the "eRecovery" service have been expanded — now it is possible to reserve funds for the purchase of real estate also in administrative service centers, and not only through "Diia".

This was reported by the head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on the organization of state power, local self-government, regional development and urban planning Olena Shulyak.

Previously, it was only possible to submit an application for compensation through the administrative service center.

And from now on, elderly people or those who do not have access to the Internet can also reserve funds for the purchase of real estate in administrative service centers.

According to Shulyak, the request for this update has been from citizens for a long time. MP explained that people in the frontline areas, for example, may have problems accessing the Internet. There are also people who do not have smartphones at all.

"We must not forget that not all citizens have come to digitization yet. To forget about them is a manifestation of discrimination," Shulyak emphasized.

At the moment, the "eRecovery" program is operating in Ukraine to receive compensation for destroyed or damaged housing. On August 1, 2023, "Diia" started accepting relevant applications. In October 2023, Ukrainians who restored housing at their own expense received the right to compensation under the "eRecovery" service. Also, the "eRecovery" service is now available for people with housing in shared ownership.

Since December, Ukrainians with housing certificates for compensation for destroyed property can apply for the reservation of money to buy a new home — a house or an apartment. The exchange of housing certificate for housing is already working on the single portal of public services "Diia".

The "eRecovery" housing certificate can now be used to partially or fully cover the first installment of a subsidized mortgage under the "eOselya" program.

