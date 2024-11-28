Hitting objects of the fuel and energy sector. The Air Force gave details of the massive attack

During the Russian massive missile-drone attack on November 28, 12 hits were recorded, mostly at the facilities of the fuel and energy sector.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force, Russian troops use a large number of missiles and drones during air strikes. Their massive use in certain directions "often exceeds the number of means of cover". Also, the occupiers use firing of thermal and radar traps and EW directly at the missiles.

This significantly complicates the operation of Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems that are in service with Ukraine. Western systems work much more effectively in such conditions, which in Ukraine are not enough to reliably cover critical infrastructure facilities. However, the Ukrainian military is using "the maximum of forces and means", including aviation, EW, anti-aircraft missile forces and mobile fire groups.

In addition, on the eve of attacks, the Russians take into account the weather — this significantly affects the work of air defense. Today, in many regions during the shelling, there was dense fog and cloud cover, which did not allow pilots and mobile groups to carry out their tasks effectively.

On November 28, Russian troops massively struck Ukraineʼs energy facilities — using Kh-101 and “Kalibr” cruise missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, Shahed and unspecified drones. The Air Defense Forces destroyed 76 cruise missiles, three guided air missiles and 35 drones of various types.

In some regions of Ukraine, the Russians fired “Kalibr” missiles with cluster munitions. This significantly complicated the work of rescuers and energy workers.

