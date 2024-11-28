The morning attack of the Russian Federation — some regions of Ukraine were hit with cluster shells

On the morning of November 28, Russia attacked civilian objects in several regions of Ukraine with “Kalibr” missiles with cluster munitions.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The cassette part of the missile significantly complicates the work of rescuers and energy workers. Specialists eliminate the consequences of impacts and restore damaged objects. According to the president, in the morning the Russians used about 100 attack drones and more than 90 missiles of various types against Ukraine.

"Each such attack proves that air defense systems are needed now in Ukraine, where they save lives, not at storage bases. This is especially important in the winter period, when we have to protect our infrastructure from targeted Russian strikes," Zelensky emphasized.

As a result of the massive attack on Ukraine, energy infrastructure facilities and residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, and several people were injured. In some regions, there were problems with electricity and water supply.

Cluster munitions for “Kalibr” missiles are munitions that scatter many small explosives over a large area. They damage everything around. In addition, they often leave intact elements that are dangerous for people.

