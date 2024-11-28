Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. What is known at this time

On the morning of November 28, the Russians hit Ukraine with missiles and UAVs. As a result of the attack, people were injured, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, and there were problems with electricity and water.

This is reported by Regional Military Administrations and city mayors.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the capital. Kyiv was attacked by drones and Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS, the Kyiv City State Administration says. The Air Defense Forces destroyed all enemy targets. The wreckage fell in the Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts.

Windows, doors and gates of the premises, as well as a car, were damaged at a private enterprise in the Darnytsky district.

In the Volyn region, objects of critical infrastructure and private houses came under attack. A fire broke out, it has already been extinguished. 215 000 residents of the region remain without electricity. Several strikes were in Lutsk. There were interruptions in electricity, water and electric transport in the city.

One person was injured in Odesa. Six private houses were damaged, there were fires. In Mykolaiv, there are emergency power outages, electric transport moves along shortened routes. Zhytomyr was partially left without electricity.

A civilian enterprise in the Kyivsky district of Kharkiv came under the attack of the Russian Federation. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

The Russians also launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the Shostkinsky district, Sumy region. High-rise buildings, a hospital and a school were damaged there. The enemy also targeted the energy sector of the Lviv region. There, 523 000 consumers remained without electricity.

In the Rivne region, more than 600 settlements have been cut off, and the water supply has been disrupted. As of 8 a.m., 280 000 people remained without electricity. The Russian Armed Forces damaged residential buildings in the Vinnytsia region, a car was on fire, and one woman was injured.

The Air Defense Forces shot down three missiles in the Khmelnytskyi region. Shepetivsky and Khmelnytsky districts are partially without electricity. The Russians hit the Kirovohrad region with missiles and drones. The fire is extinguished at the site of the explosions. Emergency power outages in the Ivano-Frankivsk region as well — they also hit critical infrastructure facilities there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.