The Air Defense Forces shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during a massive attack by the Russian Federation

From the evening of November 27 to the morning of November 28, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 76 cruise missiles, 3 guided air missiles and 35 drones of various types. Another 62 enemy drones were lost in location. Russia directed its attack on energy facilities of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, the Radio Engineering Forces of the Air Force discovered 188 means of air attack:

three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from the Belgorod region of Russia over the Kharkiv region;

57 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation;

28 “Kalibr” cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea;

three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles launched from the airspace over the Black Sea;

97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and UAVs of an unspecified type, launched from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerov regions of Russia.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 10:30 a.m. on November 28, the following crashes are confirmed:

76 Kh-101/"Kalibr" cruise missiles;

three Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

35 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type (62 enemy drones were lost in location).

This was Russiaʼs 11th massive attack on Ukraineʼs energy system during the full-scale war.

