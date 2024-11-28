CNN: Trump is discussing ideas for ending the war in Ukraine — offering to temporarily withdraw from NATO

Mike Waltz, the future national security adviser of the US President-elect Donald Trump, is considering a number of proposals regarding the end of the war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

CNN writes about it.

American officials are likely to push for an early ceasefire. They want to temporarily freeze the conflict in order to force both sides to negotiate. The Trump administration also wants EU and NATO allies to take over most of the support for Kyiv.

Sources familiar with the publication say that Waltz is also considering the idea of General Keith Kellogg. The day before, Trump chose him as a special envoy for Ukraine.

Kelloggʼs plan provides that the provision of military aid to the Armed Forces of the United States will depend on Kyivʼs participation in "peace negotiations" with Russia. Ukraineʼs accession to NATO will be postponed for a "long period" in order to encourage Moscow to dialogue.

Rick Grenell, the US ambassador to Germany during Trumpʼs previous term, suggested creating autonomous regions on the territory of Ukraine. He did not explain in detail what it should look like.

Another idea being discussed is to allow Russia to keep the currently occupied territories in exchange for Ukraineʼs membership in NATO. According to CNN, few among Trumpʼs officials seek to invite Kyiv to the alliance in the near future. At the same time, Joe Bidenʼs administration supports Ukraineʼs membership after the end of the war.

CNNʼs sources warn that it is too early to say what the Trump teamʼs strategy for ending the war in Ukraine will look like in the end. As the publication writes, the position of the elected president is changeable, especially in matters of foreign policy.

What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine "in a one day". After the Republicanʼs victory in the US presidential elections, the WSJ wrote that he had not decided how exactly he planned to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1 287 km of demilitarized zone.

The WSJ noted that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers refer to the freezing of the conflict and Ukraineʼs temporary refusal to join the Alliance.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, membership in NATO is currently better than any weapon, including nuclear weapons.

On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.