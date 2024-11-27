Trump has decided on a candidate for the post of special envoy for Ukraine — he will be General Keith Kellogg

The US President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Keith Kellogg, the retired lieutenant general who presented him with a plan to end the war in Ukraine, to be his special envoy on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He wrote about this in his TruthSocial social network.

“Keith has a distinguished military and business career, including serving in very senior national security positions in my first administration. He was with me from the beginning! Together, we will bring peace through strength and make America and the world safe again!” Trumpʼs message says.

Kellogg was White House chief of staff for the National Security Council during Trumpʼs 2017-2021 term and national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

Kelloggʼs plan to end the war involves freezing the battle lines in their current positions and forcing Kyiv and Moscow to sit down at the negotiating table.