The national security advisers of the US President-elect Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden are cooperating on the war in Ukraine.

Mike Waltz, whom Trump plans to appoint as his security adviser, said this on Fox News.

Waltz said Trump is concerned about the escalation of the war, citing North Koreaʼs deployment of troops to Russia to participate in the war, the authorization of the US and its allies in Ukraine to strike targets in Russia, and Russiaʼs experimental weapons strike on Dnipro as examples of such escalation.

He said that he was in talks with his colleague from the Biden administration Jake Sullivan because of the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the situation in the Middle East.

"For our adversaries who think this is a time of opportunity, that they can pit one administration against another, they are wrong," Waltz said.

What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine "in one day".

After Trumpʼs victory in the US presidential election, the WSJ wrote that the Republican has not yet decided how exactly he plans to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years.

According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1 287 km of demilitarized zone.

The WSJ noted that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers are to freeze the war and force Ukraine to temporarily refuse to join NATO.

Previously, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly emphasized that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, membership in NATO is currently better than any weapon, including nuclear weapons.

On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

