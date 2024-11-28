Finland will produce drones for Ukraine

The Finnish group of defense and security technologies Summa Defense Ltd is establishing an enterprise for the production of drones in Finland together with Ukrainian partners — the companies producing drones Kort, Elf Systems, Skyassist and MPS Development.

This is stated in the press release.

The company is being created to quickly increase the production of drones used in the war in Ukraine, as well as to introduce their industrial production in Finland and Europe. Mass production of drones will begin in the first half of 2025. They will be supplied to Ukraine, the countries of the European Union and NATO.

"The UAVs, which will become part of Summa Defense Groupʼs product portfolio through the joint venture, have already demonstrated their importance and strategic capabilities in Ukraine. Drones play a key role in protecting critical infrastructure and in emergency and rescue missions. The establishment of production in Finland increases the security of supplies both in Ukraine and abroad," said the CEO of Summa Defense Ltd. Jussi Holopainen.

In addition to aerial UAVs, the future company Summa Drones will also produce land and sea drones.

