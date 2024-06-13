“Ukroboronprom” will create a joint venture with “Amentum Services” to repair American armored vehicles

"Ukrainian Defense Industry" (“Ukroboronprom”) will create a joint venture with the “American Amentum Services”, a leading company in the field of global design, project management and integration of solutions.

The press service of "Ukroboronprom" writes about this.

The parties signed a Memorandum of Intent to create a joint venture that will focus on the restoration and maintenance of American-made armored vehicles.

Representatives of “Amentum Services” have already visited Ukroboronprom enterprises, assessed their existing capabilities, technical base and potential.

Now Ukrainian gunsmiths are waiting for help from new partners in obtaining technical documentation, equipment and spare parts, which will be needed for the repair and maintenance of US-made armored combat vehicles.

The memorandum was signed by the General Director of “Ukroboronprom” Herman Smetanin and the President of Executive Operations of the Critical Missions Division of “Amentum Services, Inc.” Joe Dunaway.