”Ukroboronprom” and the American Northrop Grumman will create the production of ammunition according to NATO standards

Ukroboronprom and the American company Northrop Grumman signed an agreement on the creation of a new production of medium-caliber ammunition in accordance with NATO standards.

This was reported by the Office of the President.

In June 2024, the director of international business of the defense systems sector of Northrop, Dave Bartell, said that Northrop Grumman will open the production of ammunition in Ukraine.

Initially, they plan to build the production of ammunition of medium calibers (20x102, 30x113, 30x173, 40x180 and 50x228 mm). These will mostly be projectiles for automatic guns of armored vehicles and anti-aircraft anti-drone systems. Such ammunition can be armor-piercing, high-explosive fragmentation, programmed detonation, etc.

The agreement with Northrop Grumman was signed during a meeting of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with top managers of leading American defense companies. Representatives from BAE Systems, Day & Zimmermann, Boeing, Sierra Nevada Company, Northrop Grumman, RTX, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, D&M Holding, AeroVironment and Amentum were present.

During the meeting, they also discussed the prospects of joint defense production, primarily of ammunition, air defense systems, guns, armored vehicles and drones, as well as the provision of repair and maintenance of military equipment.