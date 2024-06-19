The American defense company Northrop Grumman plans to open production of medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine

The American defense company Northrop Grumman will open the production of ammunition in Ukraine. This is a government project with state funding from Ukraine and with the approval of the US government.

About the agreement during the international exhibition Eurosatory 2024 in Paris, the director of international business of the defense systems sector of Northrop Dave Bartell and the representative of the secretary of the State Department for military and political issues Stanley Brown, reported Breaking Defense.

As part of the implementation of the first project, the construction of the production of ammunition of medium calibers (20x102, 30x113, 30x173, 40x180 and 50x228 mm) is planned. These will mostly be projectiles for automatic guns of armored vehicles and anti-aircraft anti-drone systems. Such ammunition can be armor-piercing, high-explosive fragmentation, programmed detonation, etc.

Bartell added that Northrop Grumma also plans to expand production of tank 155 mm artillery ammunition. This will also be done according to agreements with Ukraine.