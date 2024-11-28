Reuters: The US is preparing $725 million in aid to Ukraine

The administration of the US President Joe Biden is preparing a new $725 million aid package to Ukraine in an effort to use up all the money intended to support Kyiv before President-elect Donald Trump comes to power.

This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

The new package will include various anti-tank weapons, land mines, drones, missiles for the Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile complex, ammunition for the HIMARS high-mobility missile and artillery systems, GMLRS guided missiles.

The US may officially announce new support on December 2. Until then, the contents and size of the package may change before Joe Biden signs it.

The most recent aid packages from the US ranged from $125 to $250 million. Currently, Biden has about $4-5 billion left, which has already been authorized by Congress and which he must use before Trumpʼs inauguration on January 20.

On November 15, Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon Sabrina Singh reported that the US plans to send arms shipments to Ukraine almost every week in order to have time to use the rest of the money before the end of the current President Joe Bidenʼs term.

The previous US aid package was allocated to Ukraine on November 20. It has $275 million worth of weapons, machinery and equipment.

In April, the US House of Representatives voted for almost $61 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This bill languished in Congress for a long time, although US military aid to Ukraine ran out at the end of 2023. See exactly what the money from this package went to in the Babel infographic. It is this money that is still being spent.

