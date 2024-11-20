The USA allocated a new $275 million aid package to Ukraine

The United States allocated a new $275 million aid package to Ukraine. This is the 70th tranche from August 2021.

This became known from the website of the Pentagon.

The new military aid package includes:

ammunition for high mobility missile and artillery systems (HIMARS);

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery ammunition;

60 mm and 81 mm caliber mortar shells;

unmanned aerial systems;

tube-launched, optically tracked, guided-by-wire (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

firearms and ammunition;

explosive equipment and ammunition;

chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protective equipment;

spare parts, auxiliary equipment, services, training, transport.

The Pentagon website says that the US will continue to work together with NATO partners and through the Defense Contact Group of Ukraine and all possible coalitions to "meet the urgent needs of Ukraine on the battlefield and defend against Russian aggression."

On November 15, Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh reported that the US plans to send arms consignments to Ukraine almost every week in order to have time to use the remaining $7.1 billion before the end of the current president Joe Bidenʼs term.

Currently, the USA has the opportunity to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth more than $9 billion. In particular, $7.1 billion is available under the PDA program, and another $2.2 billion is available under the USAI program, which provides for ordering weapons from manufacturers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.