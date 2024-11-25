The decisions of MSEC regarding 1 695 officials are being reviewed in Ukraine

The commission, which consists of representatives of the Ministry of Health and law enforcement agencies, checks the validity of the decisions of medical and social expert commissions regarding 1 695 officials from more than 30 state bodies.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

Officials of the tax service of Ukraine make up 32% of the total number of those who will be checked, prosecutorʼs offices — 26%, customs service — 17%, employees of other state bodies — 25%.

The number and list of officials, in respect of which the decision of MSEC needs to be reviewed, increases as law enforcement officers provide additional data.

Inspections will continue for the next two months — if inconsistencies are found, then the decision of MSEC will be reviewed.

What preceded

On October 23, the Ministry of Health declared that by the end of the year, the central MSEC will be liquidated. This decision was preceded by a scandal with the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She is suspected of illegal enrichment for millions of hryvnias in the case of illegal registration of disability for men. During the searches, they found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in granting a disability group to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.

On October 29, the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on improving the medical and social expert commission. What it provides — read here. In addition, it became known that the current heads of MSEC will not be admitted to positions in the updated system of medical commissions. But other doctors who currently work at MSEC will be able to apply for a job at the hospital from January 1, 2025, but only on the condition of conducting medical practice.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 11225 on the improvement of the medical and social expert commission (MSEC).

