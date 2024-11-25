A recruiting unit will be created in each brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi instructed each brigade commander to create a full-time recruiting unit.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This innovation will allow commanders to improve the organization and follow-up of volunteer recruitment activities," the message says.

As of October 1, 2024, amendments were made to Government Resolution No. 560 of May 16, 2024, which allows commanders to call up volunteers directly to military units without contacting the territorial recruit center (TRC).

Prior to that, recruiting centers in the Ground Forces, Naval Forces, Airborne Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces and Territorial Defense Forces operated in the Armed Forces. Today, they continue to actively develop and improve their capabilities.

In September, the authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Bezhevets said that 6 500 volunteers are being recruited into the Defense Forces every month.

In mid-October, “Diia” launched recruiting for the Drone Army — they added the opportunity to join the UAV units without visiting TRC.

