“Diia” launched recruiting for the Drone Army — they added the opportunity to join UAV units without visiting the territorial recruit center (TRC). Hereʼs how it works: Apply online, go through an interview and sign a contract.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, who emphasized that after submitting an application, a person will be assigned to the unit he chose. There will be no "distribution" and mobilization through the TRC. People will go to basic military training with an already signed contract.

"You can also confirm your suitability for service on your own at the stage of submitting an application, so you donʼt need to pass the military medical commission (MMC)," the minister added.

In the "Diia" application, you need to select the desired brigade or unit using the filters, you can send one or more applications. Also, there you can choose a direction related to drones — from an operator of any drone to an engineer. Then the recruiter invites for an interview, and the unit signs the contract.

Дія / Telegram

Previously, the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk noted that this is an experimental project on digital recruiting through “Diia”, and it will last for two years.

