An experimental project on digital recruiting through “Diia” will be launched in Ukraine

The government agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Digital Transformation to launch an experimental project on recruiting citizens of Ukraine in electronic form.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The project will last for two years, and Ukrainians between the ages of 18 and 55 who are not doing military service and are not under mobilization will be able to take part in it.

The new recruiting mechanism will allow choosing a military unit and specialty, as well as submitting an application for contract service through the “Diia” portal, including a mobile application.

Also, project participants will independently confirm their suitability for service without a medical examination and psychological testing, indicating information about their state of health in the application, Economic Truth notes.